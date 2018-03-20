Colleagues reject aid package for councilman's restaurant - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Colleagues reject aid package for councilman's restaurant

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

Members of the Des Moines City Council have rejected a financial aid package sought by one of them.

The Des Moines Register reports that Councilman Joe Gatto left the chambers Monday before a discussion and the decision.

He'd sought more than $61,000 to upgrade the facade, put on a new roof and make other repairs and improvements at his restaurant, Baratta's.

The money would have come from the federal Community Development Block Grant program administered by the city.

