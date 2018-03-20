Minneapolis hairstylist accused of groping client

Prosecutors have charged a hairstylist at a downtown Minneapolis salon with groping a client during a haircut and calling his action "a nice tip."

Thirty-year-old Vincent Sechi of Bloomington was charged last week with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.

According to the complaint, the woman said Sechi was assigned to cut her hair, and he instructed her to change into a robe. He gave her a head and neck message and allegedly began touching the tops of her breasts under her robe, telling her because she was French, "it was fine."

The complaint alleges Sechi also put his hand inside the woman's bra, saying his action was "a nice tip."

Sechi told police he "definitely overstepped," according to the filing. The Star Tribune left messages seeking Sechi's response.