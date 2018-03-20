Rochester City Council tackles packed agenda handling future of Bloom Towers and Hotel Carlton

Two major developments were up for discussion Monday, the Bloom Towers and the Hotel Carlton.

As for the Bloom Towers project, the Conditional Use Permit was approved with some conditions.

The developers were praised on their attempts to improve circulation in the area.

There has been some opposition from the crowd, with many arguing it will take away from the historic nature of that intersection.

Others mentioned that during Phase Two of the project, the sky-way could be out of commission, a fact they say is unacceptable.

With groundbreaking expected in the fall, the developers will be willing to deal with community members concerns

"Yeah we're excited about tonight what the results of tonight, obviously it's been a long time coming, but we have a lot more to go," Mark Dickson, with Oxford Management, a spokesman for Bloom international Realty, said. "We've translated a lot of the community concerns into the revised design, we think it's healthy and it's a part of the process and we'll keep moving."

However, the first public hearing of the night was the one that drew in a large crowd.

It was an attempt, led by local high school students, to change the language of the city charter.

The students had already changed much of the charter, with the help city attorney, to get rid of masculine-only language.

They needed unanimous support from the city council to do away with it for good.

With a no-vote from Councilman Mark Hickey, the decision will be up to the people of Rochester in November.

Lastly the City Council rejected the Historic Preservation Commission's findings to designate the Hotel Carlton as a historic landmark.

According to the building's owner's lawyer, this doesn't change any plans because there were no plans to begin with.