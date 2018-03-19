New crop of storm spotters gets training

Melting snow and warming temps are always a sure sign that spring is on it's way.

But with the return of spring, comes the return of severe weather; that's where the National Weather Services comes into play.

The National Weather Service held a Skywarn Spotter Training class Monday evening, here in Rochester.

Hundreds of people showed up. That group included amateur radio operators, law enforcement, fire department and EMT personnel, along with members of the general public.

Topics in Monday's training included: what kinds of clouds to look for, different types of severe weather, and how to communicate that information to the NWS.

However, the most important thing during severe weather is safety.

"We do try to emphasize, at least a little bit, of the dangers out there -- of the lightning, the hail, and the wind risk," said Todd Shea, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist. "While we certainly appreciate the information we get from spotters, we don't want them to put themselves in harms way or put themselves in danger when we are trying to protect life and property."

The Weather Service encourages their spotters to attend a training class at least every other year.

In case you missed Monday's training, click here to see the schedule of other training sessions.

For a look at the material used to train storm spotters, click here.