Athlete of the Week - Noah King, Caledonia Basketball

Caledonia Warriors sophomore guard Noah King has been a man on fire the past two weeks. King poured in a career high 34 points to lead Caledonia to the Subsection title against St. Charles, and then 27 points in the Section Title game against Byron.

"That's the best we've shot it all year, and that's a great game to do it in -- the game to go to state," said Noah King. "Our routine was probably about the same as it's been all year. We did the same things, and I guess it was just a special night."

Noah is the younger brother of Owen King, a Mr. Basketball finalist this season. Head coach and father Brad King thinks the sibling relationship has made Noah the athlete he is today.

"He's very competitive for one, and that probably comes from having an older brother beating you up some, and pushing you around," Brad King said. "But I think Noah maybe gives us a little bit of toughness. He's more willing to bang and knock people around a little more than the average basketball player."

King has been playing his best basketball of his career, but the sophomore star credits his teammates for his successes.

"As I've been playing great, everyone else also has," he said. "It's easy to play your best basketball when everyone else is making shots, and, about the points being scored, with the teammates, it's easier to score when everyone else is making three pointers and they can't double you."

King already has received a Division I Basketball offer from South Dakota State, and hopes to continue his basketball career at the next level.

"I'd like to play college basketball somewhere, hopefully at the highest level I can. Right now, basketball is my favorite sport -- it probably always has been -- and that's probably what I'd like to play in college."

For now, though, King is focused on helping the Warriors bring a State Championship back Caledonia. Noah King, of the Caledonia Warriors, is this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

