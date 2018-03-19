Class AAAA State Boys Basketball Bracket - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class AAAA State Boys Basketball Bracket

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -
Wayzata H.S.     (18-11)   
3/21/2018 10 AM   
Target Center      
   #1 Cretin-Derham Hall H.S.     (27-2)  (H)   
         
  
3/22/2018 6 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
         
  
  
  
3/24/2018 8 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Champion       
   #5 Osseo H.S.     (23-6)   
3/21/2018 12 PM   
Target Center      
   #4 Eden Prairie H.S.     (22-7)  (H)   
   Forest Lake H.S.     (19-10)   
3/21/2018 2 PM   
Target Center      
   #2 Apple Valley H.S.     (25-4)  (H)   
         
  
3/22/2018 8 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Maple Grove H.S.     (21-8)   
3/21/2018 4 PM   
Target Center      
   #3 Lakeville North H.S.     (25-4)  (H)   
