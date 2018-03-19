Duluth-Superior shipping season expected to open Tuesday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Duluth-Superior shipping season expected to open Tuesday

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Credit: Duluth Seaway Port Authority Credit: Duluth Seaway Port Authority
Duluth, Minn. (AP) -

Officials say the expected departures of six vessels this week will mark the start of the 2018 commercial shipping season in the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority says departure times are hard to pinpoint, but the first two vessels plan to leave their winter berths on Tuesday.

They include a tug, as well as a freighter that will head for Two Harbors to load iron ore.

Four other ore boats are expected to leave Thursday and Friday.

Once loaded, the ore boats will proceed across Lake Superior toward Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to await the opening of the Soo Locks at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Duluth-Superior could see its first arrivals a day or two later, depending on ice conditions.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.