Mother relying on faith after her 10-year-old son dies unexpectedly

Megan Reid has now had to plan funerals for two of her three children

UPDATE: A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning.

Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.

She spoke with KTTC on Monday afternoon at Hayfield Community Schools where her son, 10-year-old Anthony Reid, attended.

Reid says she went bowling with Anthony, her other son, her girlfriend, and her girlfriend's son the night before. "He was dancing, having a good time...kind of flirting with the girls next to us. He was just that fun, vibrant boy."

Anthony never complained of feeling sick that night or the days leading up to his death. When they got home he went to bed immediately since he had fallen asleep in the car on the way home.

Her girlfriend's son went to wake him up the next morning. He called for his mom since Anthony wasn't moving. Reid went into her son's room where she says he was purple, cold to the touch, and stiff. She immediately called 911. They asked if she could perform reviving efforts (Reid and her girlfriend are CPR certified), but she didn't believe there was much hope of bringing him back. "He was too far gone to try and revive him."

Anthony isn't the first child Reid has lost. She says her four-month-old daughter, McKenzie Grace, died 15 years ago in a car accident. To try and cope with her most recent loss, Reid likes to think that Anthony finally got to meet his big sister and that she's taking care of him.

In the meantime, Reid is relying on her faith to get through a time no mother should have to face. "I actually look to the Bible. There's a figure in there I relate to that lost everything. I sometimes think I'm kind of like him. I also realize that God uses you even through the hard things, and sometimes just going through the hard things...that's Him testing you to make sure you're strong enough to get through it."

Anthony's funeral will be Friday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Owatonna where he will be laid to rest next to the sister he never got to meet.

Investigators believe Anthony died of natural causes. The Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy this week to try and determine his cause of death.

The Hayfield - Brownsdale Cub Scout Pack 50 will hold a benefit for Anthony this Saturday at the Hayfield Fire Department. Those who want to help the Reid family can either donate there or at the Citizens State Bank in Hayfield, Dodge Center, or Mantorville. People can also make checks payable to the following address if unable to make it in person:

Anthony Reid Benefit

Citizens State Bank

P.O. Box 5

Hayfield, MN

55940

PREVIOUS STORY: The community of Hayfield is coming together after a 10-year-old dies unexpectedly.

According to the Facebook page of Hayfield - Brownsdale Cub Scout Pack 50, on March 24, there will be a benefit for the boy's, Anthony Reid, family at their annual Pinewood Derby.

At the derby, there will be a pulled pork meal for $7 and any donations that people are willing to give. If you are not able to make it, there is an account set up at the Citizens State Bank in Hayfield where people can donate. You also can donate at Hayfield, Dodge Center or Mantorville Banks. People can send checks payable to Anthony Reid Benefit to the bank at P.O. Box 5 Hayfield, MN 55940.

The benefit meal will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

Benefit for Anthony Reid and Pinewood Derby

We will be hosting a benefit for Anthony Reid’s family at our annual Pinewood Derby. Anthony was a 4th grader at Hayfield Elementary who passed away...

PREVIOUS STORY: Hayfield Community School District is mourning following the death of one of their students.

On the district's Facebook page, the school says they are deeply saddened when they learned of the boys death. Their full response is posted below.

The district says they are providing comfort rooms for any students who need it. Rooms are staffed with counselors.

PREVIOUS STORY: A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress.

Hayfield Fire and Dodge County Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office was brought in to investigate.

According to the Sheriff, the boy showed no signs of obvious trauma and had no known medical history. An autopsy this week will determine cause of death, although investigators believe it was likely due to natural causes.