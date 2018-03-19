Class AAA State Boys Basketball Tournament - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class AAA State Boys Basketball Tournament

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Hermantown H.S.     (14-15)   
3/21/2018 10 AM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #1 DeLaSalle H.S.     (24-4)  (H)   
         
  
3/22/2018 12 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
         
  
  
  
3/24/2018 5 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Champion       
   #5 St. Thomas Academy     (20-9)   
3/21/2018 12 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #4 Columbia Heights H.S.     (20-6)  (H)   
   Sauk Rapids-Rice H.S.     (21-8)   
3/21/2018 2 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #2 Austin H.S.     (26-2)  (H)   
         
  
3/22/2018 2 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Delano H.S.     (18-11)   
3/21/2018 4 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #3 Mankato East H.S.     (24-5)  (H)   
