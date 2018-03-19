Class AA State Boys Basketball Bracket

Two major developments have been up for discussion tonight, the bloom towers and the hotel Carlton. As for the Bloom Towers project, the Conditional Use Permit was approved with some conditions.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
Hundreds of people showed up. That group included amateur radio operators, law enforcement, fire department and EMT personnel, along with members of the general public.More >>
Dozens of volunteers spent their day preparing, packing and delivering meals to residential seniors on Monday, as part of the 16th annual March for Meals on Wheels.More >>
Sioux Falls police say a 5-year-old Iowa girl who drowned in a river in a Sioux Falls park had reached out to touch the foam near some waterfalls when she slipped into the water.More >>
A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he drove onto and damaged the Iowa baseball field made famous by the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie.More >>
(18-11) 3/21/2018 10 AM Target Center #1 Cretin-Derham Hall H.S. (27-2) (H) ...More >>
Officials say the expected departures of six vessels this week will mark the start of the 2018 commercial shipping season in the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.More >>
A Hayfield mother is preparing to bury her 10-year-old son after he didn't wake up Sunday morning. Megan Reid is trying to understand how her seemingly healthy son died in his sleep. "You think you have a healthy kid, never see any signs, and next thing you know he's gone," she said.More >>
A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress. Hayfield Fire and Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office ...More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is asking for your help after having low numbers in their inventory.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday this year, local bars and pubs were crowded.More >>
