Class AA State Boys Basketball Bracket - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class AA State Boys Basketball Bracket

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC)
Jordan H.S.     (25-5)   
3/21/2018 6 PM   
Target Center      
   #1 Minnehaha Academy     (25-4)  (H)   
         
  
3/23/2018 6 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
         
  
  
  
3/24/2018 1 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Champion       
   #5 St. Cloud Cathedral H.S.     (25-5)   
3/21/2018 8 PM   
Target Center      
   #4 Esko H.S.     (26-4)  (H)   
   Breckenridge H.S.     (25-5)   
3/21/2018 6 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #2 Brooklyn Center H.S.     (21-8)  (H)   
         
  
3/23/2018 8 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Minnewaska Area H.S.     (21-7)   
3/21/2018 8 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #3 Caledonia H.S.     (26-4)  (H)   
