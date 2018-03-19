Class A State Boys Basketball Bracket - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Class A State Boys Basketball Bracket

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -
*Mahnomen/Waubun     (18-11)   
3/22/2018 11 AM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #1 Mayer Lutheran H.S.     (27-3)  (H)   
         
  
3/23/2018 12 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
         
  
  
  
3/24/2018 11 AM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Champion       
   #5 Hinckley-Finlayson H.S.     (26-4)   
3/22/2018 1 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #4 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton H.S.     (30-1)  (H)   
   Heritage Christian Academy     (13-17)   
3/22/2018 3 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #2 North Woods H.S.     (29-1)  (H)   
         
  
3/23/2018 2 PM   
Target Center      
        (H)   
   Rushford-Peterson H.S.     (23-7)   
3/22/2018 5 PM   
Williams Arena, U of M      
   #3 Cass Lake-Bena H.S.     (29-1)  (H)   
