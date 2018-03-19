Class A State Boys Basketball Bracket

Caledonia Warriors sophomore guard Noah King has been a man on fire the past two weeks. King poured in a career high 34 points to lead Caledonia to the Subsection title against St. Charles, and then 27 points in the Section Title game against Byron. "That's the best we've shot it all year, and that's a great game to do it in -- the game to go to state," said Noah King. "Our routine was probably about the same as it's been all year. We did the same things, and I guess i...

