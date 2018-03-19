Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center asking for blood - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center asking for blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is asking for your help after having low numbers in their inventory.

According to the clinic's website, there is a need of A-positive and O-negative blood as well as an urgent need for platelets throughout the week. The center does have enough blood to get by, meaning it's not yet a crisis.

Anyone who wants information on how to donate can go online, can call the center at 507-284-4475.

