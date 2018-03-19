Senate signs off on MNLARS money, but no checks go out yet - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Senate signs off on MNLARS money, but no checks go out yet

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Minnesota's Senate signed off on $10 million in emergency funding to fix the state's troubled new driver's registration system.

The Senate approved a bill Monday to fund repairs to the new platform known as MNLARS on a 47-20 vote. It also includes some new oversight measures like a legislative commission that Republicans deemed essential to ensuring the system is fixed.

It comes more than two weeks after the state started sending out layoff notices to information technology contractors working on MNLARS. And there's no promise of a speedy resolution with the House, which has laid out a drastically different plan to fund the fixes.

Sen. Scott Newman chairs the Senate's Transportation Committee. Newman says he's confident the two sides can come to a quick agreement.

