4-year-old injured when dropped from 3rd floor by relative

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is asking for your help after having low numbers in their inventory.More >>
The two-term Republican governor announced Monday he created a campaign committee for the 2018 election. It's not official yet, as Pawlenty still needs to formally file for the office.More >>
An environmental group is asking regulators to take a closer look at the draft water quality permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.More >>
A Winona man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl near Waumandee, Wisconsin.More >>
The Senate approved a bill Monday to fund repairs to the new platform known as MNLARS on a 47-20 vote.More >>
Chronic Wasting Disease is still making its rounds in southeast Minnesota, with 6 cases popping up during the most recent season. That's why researchers are beginning a new study, with help from a helicopter.More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he drove onto and damaged the Iowa baseball field made famous by the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress. Hayfield Fire and Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office ...More >>
St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
Rochester police say a man was "definitely under the influence of alcohol" when he allegedly stabbed two neighbors to death at a Salvation Army apartment building. Glenn Johnson, 53, was arrested shortly after the stabbings Saturday night at Castleview Apartments as police say he tried to flee from a rear stairway. He was being held Sunday on two tentative counts of second-degree murder.More >>
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol says it made hundreds of arrests for drunken driving over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.More >>
Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley.More >>
