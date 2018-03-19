4-year-old injured when dropped from 3rd floor by relative

St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.

WJON reports Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says a witness told officers the man was holding the child by her wrists while standing on the balcony before dropping her about 5 p.m. Sunday. The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Police later identified the man as the girl's uncle. He was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.