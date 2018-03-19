UPDATE: Details in Rochester double homicide

St. Cloud police say a 4-year-old girl suffered injuries when she was dropped by a relative from a third-story balcony.More >>
A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he drove onto and damaged the Iowa baseball field made famous by the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie.
New details about the tragedy that took place inside Salvation Army Castleview Apartments this weekend have been released.
Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley.
A Decorah woman is taken to the hospital after sending her car off a rural road and into a steep ditch.
Anglers and resort owners on Mille Lacs Lake face a third consecutive catch-and-release-only season for walleyes.
The NFL schedule has not been released yet, but there are reports that Vikings could be getting a revenge game to open the 2018 season.
A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress. Hayfield Fire and Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office
The adoptive parents of a 16-year-old girl who weighed only 56 pounds (25 kilograms) when she died want their trials moved out of Dallas County in central Iowa.
With St. Patrick's Day on a Saturday this year, local bars and pubs were crowded.
A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress. Hayfield Fire and Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office ...More >>
Rochester police say a man was "definitely under the influence of alcohol" when he allegedly stabbed two neighbors to death at a Salvation Army apartment building. Glenn Johnson, 53, was arrested shortly after the stabbings Saturday night at Castleview Apartments as police say he tried to flee from a rear stairway. He was being held Sunday on two tentative counts of second-degree murder.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it made hundreds of arrests for drunken driving over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.
Documents obtained by The Associated Press show some officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's shooting rampage at a Florida high school that they decided he should be forcibly committed. But the recommendation was never acted upon. Cruz is accused of killing 14 students and three school employees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. In addition, 17 others were wounded.
Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday night that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s. There were preliminary reports of two possible explosions, but officials later tweeted that only one had been confirmed so far. There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.
A high speed chase last night landed a man in jail after different law enforcement organizations worked together to stop him.
