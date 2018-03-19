Two juveniles interviewed regarding Spring Valley house fire, no charges filed

Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley.

The fire broke out at 308 West Courtland street, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The home was fully engulfed when fire fighters arrived to the scene and a large cloud of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Witnesses say that two juveniles were seen in the area at the time.

Today, Fillmore County Sheriff, Tom Kaase, says those young people have been identified and interviewed. No one has been charged and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

The home was destroyed in the blaze.