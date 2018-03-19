Decorah woman in hospital after car goes into the ditch

A Decorah woman is taken to the hospital after sending her car off a rural road and into a steep ditch.

According to The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Debra Bohr was driving her Nissan Murano on Wagon Road Northwest, of Decorah, just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

She lost control around a curve and entered a ditch which had a significant drop-off, causing the car to roll over.



Bohr suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.