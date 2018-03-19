REPORT: Vikings to open 2018 NFL season at Philadelphia

The NFL schedule has not been released yet, but there are reports that Vikings could be getting a revenge game to open the 2018 season.

According to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, the Vikings will visit Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the annual Thursday night opener in Philadelphia.

If this is the case, this will be a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game where the Eagles won 38-7. The game created a lot of buzz afterwards because of what happened off the field with fans.