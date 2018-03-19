Cub Scouts hosting benefit for 10-year-old Hayfield boy who died unexpectedly

UPDATE: The community of Hayfield is coming together after a 10-year-old dies unexpectedly.

According to the Facebook page of Hayfield - Brownsdale Cub Scout Pack 50, on March 24, there will be a benefit for the boy's, Anthony Reid, family at their annual Pinewood Derby.

At the derby, there will be a pulled pork meal for $7 and any donations that people are willing to give. If you are not able to make it, there is an account set up at the Citizens State Bank in Hayfield where people can donate. You also can donate at Hayfield, Dodge Center or Mantorville Banks. People can send checks payable to Anthony Reid Benefit to the bank at P.O. Box 5 Hayfield, MN 55940.

The benefit meal will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

___________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Hayfield Community School District is mourning following the death of one of their students.

On the district's Facebook page, the school says they are deeply saddened when they learned of the boys death. Their full response is posted below.

The district says they are providing comfort rooms for any students who need it. Rooms are staffed with counselors.

________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY: A crisis response counseling program begins Monday at Hayfield Schools, after a 10-year-old boy died at his home unexpectedly Sunday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a young male, found in bed unresponsive with CPR in progress.

Hayfield Fire and Dodge County Ambulance rushed to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were not successful. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's office was brought in to investigate.

According to the Sheriff, the boy showed no signs of obvious trauma and had no known medical history. An autopsy this week will determine cause of death, although investigators believe it was likely due to natural causes.