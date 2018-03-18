Some wanted Florida shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show some officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's shooting rampage at a Florida high school that they decided he should be forcibly committed. But the recommendation was never acted upon.

Cruz is accused of killing 14 students and three school employees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. In addition, 17 others were wounded.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz were obtained by The Associated Press. They show school officials and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for a mental evaluation.

The documents are part of Cruz's criminal case in the shooting.