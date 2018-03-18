Iowa representative reunites with daughter 47 years later - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Iowa representative reunites with daughter 47 years later

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

A member of the Iowa Legislature has reunited with the daughter she released for adoption 47 years ago.

On a Saturday morning this year, State Rep. Marti Anderson's phone rang, and her daughter, Shellie Price Wardlaw, was on the other line.

Wardlaw tells the Des Moines Register that she found Anderson after taking a DNA test through Ancestry.com in January, which identified a maternal match. Anderson had taken the same test in December.

Wardlaw had been wondering about her birth parents since she found out she was adopted at age 7.

Anderson says she had been awaiting that phone call for four decades. Anderson then met up with her daughter at her home just across town in Des Moines.

