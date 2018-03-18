Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin, Texas

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show some officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's shooting rampage at a Florida high school that they decided he should be forcibly committed. But the recommendation was never acted upon. Cruz is accused of killing 14 students and three school employees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14. In addition, 17 others were wounded.More >>
A member of the Iowa Legislature has reunited with the daughter she released for adoption 47 years ago. On a Saturday morning this year, State Rep. Marti Anderson's phone rang, and her daughter, Shellie Price Wardlaw, was on the other line. Wardlaw tells the Des Moines Register that she found Anderson after taking a DNA test through Ancestry.com in January, which identified a maternal match. Anderson had taken the same test in December.More >>
If you bought a Powerball ticket in Pennsylvania for Saturday's drawing, you may be holding a piece of paper worth $457 million. Powerball officials say a single winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania that matches all of the winning numbers: 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7. The jackpot from Saturday's drawing is the eighth-largest ever for the Powerball game. The specific location where the winning ticket was sold has not been announced.More >>
Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured. Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted Sunday night that an explosion in southwest Austin had injured two men in their 20s. There were preliminary reports of two possible explosions, but officials later tweeted that only one had been confirmed so far. There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is studying deer movement in Minnesota's chronic wasting disease management area with the addition of a Robinson 44 helicopter Sunday.More >>
Rochester police say a man was "definitely under the influence of alcohol" when he allegedly stabbed two neighbors to death at a Salvation Army apartment building. Glenn Johnson, 53, was arrested shortly after the stabbings Saturday night at Castleview Apartments as police say he tried to flee from a rear stairway. He was being held Sunday on two tentative counts of second-degree murder.More >>
Rushford-Peterson beats Spring Grove 66-30 to win Section 1 Class A title to earn berth in State Tournament.More >>
People who went out on Saturday night for some green beer and a little corned beef and cabbage might have gotten a visit from the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band.More >>
Rochester police say a man was "definitely under the influence of alcohol" when he allegedly stabbed two neighbors to death at a Salvation Army apartment building. Glenn Johnson, 53, was arrested shortly after the stabbings Saturday night at Castleview Apartments as police say he tried to flee from a rear stairway. He was being held Sunday on two tentative counts of second-degree murder.More >>
A high speed chase last night landed a man in jail after different law enforcement organizations worked together to stop him.More >>
A fire has destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt at the home, which is located at 308 West Courtland Street. The fire burned for a couple of hours, devouring the building at a fast rate.More >>
At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.More >>
