Rushford-Peterson Wins Section 1 Class A Title - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rushford-Peterson Wins Section 1 Class A Title

Posted:
By Mark Poulose, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect

Rushford-Peterson beats Spring Grove 66-30 to win Section 1 Class A title to earn berth in State Tournament. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.