Rochester police investigating double homicide at Castleview Apartments

Two people are dead in what Rochester police believe to be a double homicide.

Rochester police responded to a report of a double stabbing at Castleview Apartments, located at 120 North Broadway, around 7:15 Saturday night.

They found two men on the 4th floor with critical stab wounds. Both men were taken to Saint Marys Hospital where they were pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An officer found a male suspect attempting to leave the building from a back stairway.

He was detained and believed to be the sole suspect.

The names of the victims are in the process of being verified at this time.

Stay with KTTC for the latest on this developing story.