John Marshall Falls to Lakeville North in Section Title Game

Heroes Among Us is an annual trade show-conference. It's expected to attract nearly 300 regional EMTs, paramedics, and first responders. It includes educational sessions on topics like pediatric trauma, human trafficking, and suicide among EMS providers.More >>
A major fundraising event for the Eagles Cancer Telethon brought in a huge crowd Saturday afternoon The annual fundraiser raises more than $75,000 each year. All proceeds are donated directly to cancer research through the Eagles Cancer Telethon.More >>
Where do art, talent, geometry, and creativity meet all at once? The 42nd Annual Woodcarving Show. More than 40 exhibitors showed off their work at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.More >>
A fire has destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt at the home, which is located at 308 West Courtland Street. The fire burned for a couple of hours, devouring the building at a fast rate.More >>
People who went out on Saturday night for some green beer and a little corned beef and cabbage might have gotten a visit from the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band.More >>
Boy Scouts from around southeast Minnesota came out to Rochester Saturday for the 2018 Gamehaven Council Merit Badge Fair.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
