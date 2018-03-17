Annual trade show-conference supplies EMS providers with the latest patient care equipment, data on first responder suicide rates

Heroes Among Us is an annual trade show-conference. It's expected to attract nearly 300 regional EMTs, paramedics, and first responders. It includes educational sessions on topics like pediatric trauma, human trafficking, and suicide among EMS providers.More >>
A major fundraising event for the Eagles Cancer Telethon brought in a huge crowd Saturday afternoon The annual fundraiser raises more than $75,000 each year. All proceeds are donated directly to cancer research through the Eagles Cancer Telethon.More >>
Where do art, talent, geometry, and creativity meet all at once? The 42nd Annual Woodcarving Show. More than 40 exhibitors showed off their work at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.More >>
A fire has destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt at the home, which is located at 308 West Courtland Street. The fire burned for a couple of hours, devouring the building at a fast rate.More >>
People who went out on Saturday night for some green beer and a little corned beef and cabbage might have gotten a visit from the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band.More >>
Boy Scouts from around southeast Minnesota came out to Rochester Saturday for the 2018 Gamehaven Council Merit Badge Fair.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
A high speed chase last night landed a man in jail after different law enforcement organizations worked together to stop him.More >>
While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.More >>
Medical students from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine celebrated Friday afternoon after four years of hard work paid off. That's because it was "Match Day," a day when medical students find out their specialty and where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency. "Match Day" is held each year on the third Friday of March. For medical students, matching to a residency program is a rite of passage.More >>
At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.More >>
Rochester police are releasing new details in a serious injury accident in Rochester Thursday morning. Police say 50-year-old Jose Luis Padilla of Rochester was rushed into surgery after his car was t-boned by a milk truck.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
We love food, but certain foods do not love us back. It might be time to break up with them and go a different route. Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity affect millions of Americans, and doctors say a change in diet and nutrition can make a big difference in preventing the illnesses from getting worse.More >>
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Chad Edward Danberry, of Amboy, was arrested on Thursday for Felony Fugitive from Justice.More >>
