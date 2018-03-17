Cabin Fever Bean Bag Tournament aims to raise thousands of dolla - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Cabin Fever Bean Bag Tournament aims to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A major fundraising event for the Eagles Cancer Telethon brought in a huge crowd Saturday afternoon

The annual fundraiser raises more than $75,000 each year.

All proceeds are donated directly to cancer research through the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

The event featured a live and silent auction, chair massages, face painting and a major bean    bag tournament.

We saw some familiar faces there, like Newscenter's Jess Abrahamson, and Maddie Engel and Courtney McGill.

Each year several local people who battle cancer are honored by being made honorary captains of the bean bag tournament. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.