Cabin Fever Bean Bag Tournament aims to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research

A major fundraising event for the Eagles Cancer Telethon brought in a huge crowd Saturday afternoon

The annual fundraiser raises more than $75,000 each year.

All proceeds are donated directly to cancer research through the Eagles Cancer Telethon.

The event featured a live and silent auction, chair massages, face painting and a major bean bag tournament.

We saw some familiar faces there, like Newscenter's Jess Abrahamson, and Maddie Engel and Courtney McGill.

Each year several local people who battle cancer are honored by being made honorary captains of the bean bag tournament.