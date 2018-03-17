Fire destroys abandoned home in Spring Valley

A fire has destroyed an abandoned home in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt at the home, which is located at 308 West Courtland Street.

The fire burned for a couple of hours, devouring the building at a fast rate.

Our reporter on scene said a large cloud of smoke could be seen from nearly seven miles away.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Fire Chief Troy Lange with the Spring Valley Fire Department said the material that house is made of is what caused it to burn so quickly.

"The floors were falling down inside and stuff so we could not make entry into it, so it's just been kind of a defensive fire from the outside," said Chief Lange. "Older houses blew construction so once it gets in the walls it goes pretty fast. You know, it's dry. Everything in there had quite a bit of stuff inside the house, so we got a fire loading in it, so once we broke the window open, got plenty of air, it don't take long that it's going to be going."

Chief Lange said the Fire Marshall was on his way to investigate the cause of the fire.

The house is a total loss.