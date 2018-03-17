Caledonian Pipe Band Rocks It In Roch - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Caledonian Pipe Band Rocks It In Roch

By James Bunner, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in style! People who went out on Saturday night for some green beer and a little corned beef and cabbage might have gotten a visit from the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band.

Caledonia was actually the Latin name the Romans gave to Scotland, but the pipe band was wearing the design of the kilt of Ireland as they toured Rochester Saturday to entertain crowds of St. Patrick's Day celebrators.  The city of Dublin was actually founded by Norwegian vikings, and vikings were also represented by the band.  A familiar face was among the drummers and pipers, as Newscenter's own Ted Schmidt took part in the playing of tunes.

The band has been bringing great music to the people of Rochester for over 30 years.  

