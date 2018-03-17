Boy Scouts Work Toward Badges In Rochester

People who went out on Saturday night for some green beer and a little corned beef and cabbage might have gotten a visit from the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band.More >>
People who went out on Saturday night for some green beer and a little corned beef and cabbage might have gotten a visit from the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band.More >>
Boy Scouts from around southeast Minnesota came out to Rochester Saturday for the 2018 Gamehaven Council Merit Badge Fair.More >>
Boy Scouts from around southeast Minnesota came out to Rochester Saturday for the 2018 Gamehaven Council Merit Badge Fair.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton wants to undo some GOP-backed tax breaks passed last year and give some money back to Minnesota families.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton wants to undo some GOP-backed tax breaks passed last year and give some money back to Minnesota families.More >>
Medical students from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine celebrated Friday afternoon after four years of hard work paid off. That's because it was "Match Day," a day when medical students find out their specialty and where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency. "Match Day" is held each year on the third Friday of March. For medical students, matching to a residency program is a rite of passage.More >>
Medical students from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine celebrated Friday afternoon after four years of hard work paid off. That's because it was "Match Day," a day when medical students find out their specialty and where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency. "Match Day" is held each year on the third Friday of March. For medical students, matching to a residency program is a rite of passage.More >>
Students in Austin are learning about caring for the environment.More >>
Students in Austin are learning about caring for the environment.More >>
The Mayo Health System in Albert Lea is getting a new piece of technology in its radiology department.More >>
The Mayo Health System in Albert Lea is getting a new piece of technology in its radiology department.More >>
A featured carver is someone who demonstrated club support to the Rochester Woodcarver's Club and service to the community through their actions. Cheryl Jones has been named "Featured Carver" for 2018's annual Woodcarving show.More >>
A featured carver is someone who demonstrated club support to the Rochester Woodcarver's Club and service to the community through their actions. Cheryl Jones has been named "Featured Carver" for 2018's annual Woodcarving show.More >>
A high speed chase last night landed a man in jail after different law enforcement organizations worked together to stop him.More >>
A high speed chase last night landed a man in jail after different law enforcement organizations worked together to stop him.More >>
While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.More >>
While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.More >>
At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.More >>
At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.More >>
Medical students from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine celebrated Friday afternoon after four years of hard work paid off. That's because it was "Match Day," a day when medical students find out their specialty and where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency. "Match Day" is held each year on the third Friday of March. For medical students, matching to a residency program is a rite of passage.More >>
Medical students from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine celebrated Friday afternoon after four years of hard work paid off. That's because it was "Match Day," a day when medical students find out their specialty and where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency. "Match Day" is held each year on the third Friday of March. For medical students, matching to a residency program is a rite of passage.More >>
Rochester police are releasing new details in a serious injury accident in Rochester Thursday morning. Police say 50-year-old Jose Luis Padilla of Rochester was rushed into surgery after his car was t-boned by a milk truck.More >>
Rochester police are releasing new details in a serious injury accident in Rochester Thursday morning. Police say 50-year-old Jose Luis Padilla of Rochester was rushed into surgery after his car was t-boned by a milk truck.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School. It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School. It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota Public Schools.More >>
We love food, but certain foods do not love us back. It might be time to break up with them and go a different route. Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity affect millions of Americans, and doctors say a change in diet and nutrition can make a big difference in preventing the illnesses from getting worse.More >>
We love food, but certain foods do not love us back. It might be time to break up with them and go a different route. Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity affect millions of Americans, and doctors say a change in diet and nutrition can make a big difference in preventing the illnesses from getting worse.More >>
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Chad Edward Danberry, of Amboy, was arrested on Thursday for Felony Fugitive from Justice.More >>
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Chad Edward Danberry, of Amboy, was arrested on Thursday for Felony Fugitive from Justice.More >>