Boy Scouts Work Toward Badges In Rochester

Boy Scouts from around southeast Minnesota came out to Rochester Saturday for the 2018 Gamehaven Council Merit Badge Fair. The fair allowed the Scouts to take part in educational activities like bird watching and gave them a chance to work on more than 35 different merit badges. Some of the scouts say bird watching just reminded them that warmer weather is on its way.



"We're going to be looking for birds to see what we can find," said Boy Scout Tenderfoot Gabe Brown as a group of Scouts was preparing for a bird-watching activity, "We'll be lucky to find a robin because that means it's Spring."

The merit badges the Scouts worked on were those necessary to move up to the rank of Eagle Scout.