Maggie's "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota a huge success--and she's only 7

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Maggie McLaughlin reveals the "Hat Day" total at a school assembly Maggie McLaughlin reveals the "Hat Day" total at a school assembly
Lots of excitement at the D-E Elementary Assembly Lots of excitement at the D-E Elementary Assembly
Maggie McLaughlin with her #GIVE16 display Maggie McLaughlin with her #GIVE16 display
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

One girl's determination to help sick children led to a learning experience about caring for hundreds of kids Friday at Dover-Eyota Elementary School.  It was all about giving from the heart, and it spread all the way up to the big kids at D-E High School.

It was "Hat Day" at Dover-Eyota schools all day, a special fundraising effort for Jason and Carly Zucker's "#GIVE16" campaign, and by any measure it was a huge success.

The Minnesota Wild's Zucker and his wife Carly announced the campaign last October by pledging $160,000 to jumpstart the cause.

Maggie McLaughlin, 7, wanted to help raise money for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio, a multimedia room at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. And Maggie wrote a letter explaining everything and got special permission from the school board to do it.

"We said if we could have a 'Hat Day' and to wear a hat you had to give one dollar or over," explained Maggie. "Because we can't usually wear hats because of the safety rule."

And so the kids got to wear hats all day Friday at Dover-Eyota, and at a school assembly Friday afternoon, Maggie put on her Minnesota Wild jersey and went up to the front to the cheers of her classmates to show they had raised $1,812.23 for a great cause.

It was a lesson learned in one of our public schools about caring, and giving, thanks to one of our youngest--well done, Maggie!

