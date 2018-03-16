Hugs and smiles for dozens of Mayo Clinic students on "Match Day"

Medical students from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine celebrated Friday afternoon after four years of hard work paid off.

That's because it was "Match Day," a day when medical students find out their specialty and where they will spend the next three to seven years of their residency. "Match Day" is held each year on the third Friday of March. For medical students, matching to a residency program is a rite of passage -- an important next step in their journey to becoming a physician.

In coordination with the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP), medical schools around the country keep student match results confidential until the celebratory match reveal at noon on March 16, including Mayo Clinic.

Last year in the U.S., through the NRMP process, more than 43,000 medical students vied for the 31,000 postgraduate medical positions available. This year is expected to be even larger.

Fifty-one students will graduate from the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine this year, and all of them successfully found a match on Friday.

"It's really good to see people going where they've worked towards," said Somya Jalan, who will pursue pediatrics at UCLA.

"I'm heading to Hawaii first for preliminary medicine then Johns Hopkins," said Michelle Hwang. "Those are my dream choices. I never thought I'd get it. I just put it down hoping it would show up, and it showed up." Originally from South Korea, Hwang moved to the U.S. for school. During her time at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, she found amazing friends, mentors, and even adopted family members through her work in the community.

The Mayo Clinic School of Medicine is one of the most competitive in the country with more than 200 students on the Rochester campus.

Twenty-nine percent of the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine students matched at Mayo Clinic (Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota), and 39% matched in Minnesota. Twenty-five percent will remain in the central U.S. (excluding Minnesota), 33% will head west, 18% will fly east, and 6% will warm up in the south.