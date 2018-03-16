Austin Students Learn Environmental Stewardship

Students in Austin are learning about caring for the environment. Friday afternoon, kids at IJ Holton participated in a class project that focused on water filtration. Engineering is Elementary let students design, research and build a prototype filter. Teachers say the exercise helped kids learn how to make good use of renewable and non-renewable resources.

"We're looking at a mystery water that's contaminated with both natural, different types of contaminants as well as oil, dirt, and some other kinds of particles that we added into it," explains David Wolff, a 5th grade math and science teacher at IJ Holton, "And students are looking at various ways that they can screen and filter the water in order to make it the cleanest."

Engineering is Elementary is a curriculum that integrates engineering and technology with science lessons. Educators say it's important for kids to learn to be good stewards of natural resources.