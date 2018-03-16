CT Scanner Brings New Health Services To Albert Lea

The Mayo Health System in Albert Lea is getting a new piece of technology in its radiology department.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday to ring in the health system's new CT scanner. The Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has been awaiting the new CT scanner for a while. It's expected to deliver quality health service to patients in Freeborn County. Health experts say the two most important benefits the scanner can bring to the area are a lower dose of radiation during treatment and better image quality.

"This allows us to do really much different examinations than we have done in the past here," says Dr. Greg Bruckner, division chair of the Mayo Clinic Health System, "It allows us to do much more vascular imaging, much more physiologic imaging as well. So, it really opens up the realm of more imaging and allowing our patients here to stay in Albert Lea instead of having to travel to go to a higher quality scanner."

The CT scanner looks at body imaging from head to foot. It can be used for things like neuroimaging, trauma, detecting infections, and locating bone fractures. Mayo Clinic Officials say their goal with the new scanner is to keep local patients at the Albert Lea site and deliver the highest quality imaging possible.