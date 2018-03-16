Rochester woman named 'Featured Carver' for this year's Woodcarving show

A featured carver is someone who demonstrated club support to the Rochester Woodcarver's Club and service to the community through their actions.

Cheryl Jones has been named "Featured Carver" for 2018's annual Woodcarving show.

Jones was named featured carver because of her long service to the club, teaching woodcarving classes through Rochester Community Education and her continued focus in developing her own woodcarving skills.

"It's very relaxing, takes your mind off of everything. When I start carving I can lose two or three hours and it seems like ten, 15 minutes," said Jones. "So if I had a bad day and you want to just get lost for a while, and doing something and take your mind off of it, carving does an awesome job for doing that kind of stuff."

Jones has a long history of carving, 30 years of it in fact.

"I always liked wood, I never thought I could ever carve wood. I took music in high school to stay out of the art department 'cause I can't draw what I can carve."

The Rochester Woodcarvers club invites the community every year to visit and see a wide variety of woodcarvings, and observe or learn.

Carvings on display are created by a wide range of local and regional carvers, like the one Jones took lessons from.

"Marv Kaisersatt. He's an extremely good carver from Faribault," she said. "He's a math teacher and he does things geometrically; draw your center line, go back 45 degrees. I can relate to that instead of 'this thing talks to me' like some people that are super artistic, they can just see stuff in the wood."

She has tons of carvings all around her house, and says she gives a lot of them away as birthday or Christmas gifts.

"It's called Protective Hand, and it's supposed to show a female's hand because the fingers are in and they're protecting their child," said Jones. "I gave this to my sister as a Christmas present. She has her first grand child and she just loves that and when I saw that I thought, it's a little girl, and protective hand, I just thought it was a real neat symbol for her and her first grand child."

She said the tangible art taught her some valuable lessons.

"Sometimes you have to persevere. You learn to be flexible, re-design your pattern because either you messed up and didn't get the shapes, whatever, so you learn to be a little flexible."

The Woodcarving show starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m., it's a free family event, and there will be a people's choice award so don't forget to vote on your favorite carving.

