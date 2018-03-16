Pawlenty: 'Warming up engine' for possible run for governor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Pawlenty: 'Warming up engine' for possible run for governor

By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
EDINA, Minn. (AP) -- Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he'll have an announcement soon on whether he'll make a run for his old office.

After speaking Friday at a Chamber of Commerce event in Edina, Pawlenty declined to say whether he's definitely in. He called it "an answer for another day."

Pawlenty says an upcoming fundraising stop in Florida is just "warming up the engine" for a possible run.

Democratic groups including Alliance for a Better Minnesota and the Democratic Governors Association are already treating Pawlenty as the Republican front-runner, with attack ads and frequent critiques. Even some declared GOP candidates are already treating him as a rival.

Friday was Pawlenty's final day as a Washington banking lobbyist.
 

