Arrest made after high speed chase in Rochester

A high speed chase last night landed a man in jail after different law enforcement organizations worked together to stop him.

The pursuit ended in one arrest with the help of Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriffs Office and Minnesota State Patrol.

It began at 11:30 last night at the intersection of 6th Street and 9th avenue Southeast when the driver of a 1995 Oldsmobile turned without signaling.

A Rochester Police officer followed the car into the 800 block of 11th avenue southeast, and the suspect began to flee the officer before the pursuit lights were even turned on.

After chasing the suspect down several city streets, officers discontinued the pursuit out of safety concerns.

However, police continued to follow the suspect as they drove south.

Then, a sergeant for the Olmsted County Sheriff's office picked up on the suspect, and pursued them heading south on County Road 11.

The sergeant also disengaged after one mile.

A state trooper then picked up the chase, pursuing the suspect as they headed north on Highway 52. It was near the civic center drive exit that Rochester Police deployed spike strips to stop the suspect from going any further.

They then arrested 32-year-old Ryan Vagness, who has a Canton address. State Patrol made the arrest, and said in a news release that he will be charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, 5th degree controlled substance possession, and criminal damage to property.

A female passenger in Vangness' car was released without any charges.