Minnesota sex offender captured in Arizona

A registered sex offender in Minnesota is captured in Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Chad Edward Danberry, of Amboy, was arrested on Thursday for Felony Fugitive from Justice. Danberry is a registered sex offender and wanted out of Minnesota for Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Danberry was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

