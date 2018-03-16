Man accused in police vehicle swindle to plead guilty

The man accused in a double billing scheme that overcharged more than 200 police agencies in Minnesota has decided not to fight criminal charges.

Gerry Worner was the longtime fleet manager for a Fergus Falls car dealership. An investigation by KARE-TV found widespread overcharges on police vehicles sold under Nelson Auto Center's contract with the state.

Worner is charged in a five-count complaint with felony theft by swindle. This week he signed an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to one of the counts. The agreement calls for Worner to spend 30 days in the Otter Tail County jail, serve 5 years of probation, pay a fine and restitution.

A state audit found taxpayers were overcharged a total of $803,309 on 3,225 vehicles dating back to 2010.