Don't quit your day job: Jacob Murphey battles a Harlem Globetrotter

It's safe to say I'm going to stay behind the anchor desk instead of pursuing a dream of basketball glory.

Friday, I challenged Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin to a skills challenge at the Rochester Area Family YMCA.

Zeus was game, and I gave it all I had, which wasn't much.

Check out the video to see how it went, and wait to the end to catch a glimpse to see me actually put the ball through the hoop!