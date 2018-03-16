Don't quit your day job: Jacob Murphey battles a Harlem Globetro - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Don't quit your day job: Jacob Murphey battles a Harlem Globetrotter

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

It's safe to say I'm going to stay behind the anchor desk instead of pursuing a dream of basketball glory. 

Friday, I challenged Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin to a skills challenge at the Rochester Area Family YMCA. 

Zeus was game, and I gave it all I had, which wasn't much. 

Check out the video to see how it went, and wait to the end to catch a glimpse to see me actually put the ball through the hoop! 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.