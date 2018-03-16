Woman treated for injuries after crashing into Rochester buildin - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Woman treated for injuries after crashing into Rochester building

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are sharing new details about what caused a woman to crash into a building in Rochester Thursday afternoon. 

Police say 49-year-old Dawn Mulhern of Fountain accidentally backed her car into an office at the Exercise Abilities building in the 25-hundred block of North Broadway.

No one was in the office at the time.

Police say Mulhern was backing out of a parking spot to leave when she tried to hit the brake to avoid hitting a van.

Instead, her foot touched the gas pedal.

Mulhern was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance. 
    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.