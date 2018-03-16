UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after crash with milk truck

Rochester police are releasing new details in a serious injury accident in Rochester Thursday morning.

Police say 50-year-old Jose Luis Padilla of Rochester was rushed into surgery after his car was t-boned by a milk truck. It happened near the Olmsted County fair grounds at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest shortly after 4 a.m.

Padilla is currently listed in critical condition at Mayo Clinic- Saint Marys Hospital.

Police say he was headed west on 16th Street when the crash happened and may have been turning south.

The truck driver was 67-year-old Edward Schneider of Clermont, Iowa. He was hauling milk for Kemps and was not hurt.

