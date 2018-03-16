Dayton's budget will kick-start Legislature's tax debate

The company that designed a pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida is the same company that designed the new Interstate 35W bridge in Minnesota, after the old span collapsed more than 10 years ago. The engineering company is FIGG Bridge Group.More >>
Police are sharing new details about what caused a woman to crash into a building in Rochester Thursday afternoon. Police say 49-year-old Dawn Mulhern of Fountain accidentally backed her car into an office at the Exercise Abilities building in the 25-hundred block of North Broadway.More >>
Rochester police are releasing new details in a serious injury accident in Rochester Thursday morning. Police say 50-year-old Jose Luis Padilla of Rochester was rushed into surgery after his car was t-boned by a milk truck.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is set to release his plan to square Minnesota's tax code with federal tax breaks.More >>
An audit of Minnesota's voter registration system may shed light on claims that it's too easy for ineligible people to vote.More >>
While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.More >>
As the family of a man murdered Monday night wraps up the last day a customary, three day funeral tradition, they do so with a bit more clarity as to what happened that tragic night. We now know more about what allegedly happened Monday night and why two of the original suspects have been set free.More >>
A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area. The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main campus in the Miami area. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit. The Miami-Dade County fire chief says four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.More >>
While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.More >>
As the family of a man murdered Monday night wraps up the last day a customary, three day funeral tradition, they do so with a bit more clarity as to what happened that tragic night. We now know more about what allegedly happened Monday night and why two of the original suspects have been set free.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.More >>
A man who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.More >>
A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area. The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main campus in the Miami area. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit. The Miami-Dade County fire chief says four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
