Mayo Clinic Doctors go viral with rendition of 'Alright'

While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.

Francois posted a video on Facebook Monday singing Mike Yung's soulful first original single, titled "Alright" accompanied by his colleague on piano.

Their inspiring video quickly went viral and is striking a chord with viewers after garnering more than a million views and 20,000 shares.

"It's crazy, I still haven't really wrapped my head around everything," said Dr.Robinson. "It's really just us having some fun and it seemed to land a message of hope which is exactly what we wanted to do."

After discovering Mike Young's uplifting song two weeks ago, Francois convinced Robinson to join him for a duet. Yung has been busking in the New York City subway for 38 years.

"'Everything is going to be alright' it captures the gravity of the human experience," Francois said. "As soon as I heard it, I texted him and I said 'hey man it'd be awesome for us to sit down and just play around with the song.'"

The surgical residents say the support and response from fellow co-workers, patients, and even Yung himself was a surprise. Both agree the most rewarding part of sharing their gift of music is bringing light to a patient's life in their darkest times.

"They hear the song and it kinda brightens up their day and I think that's been the highlight of everything," said Francois.

"We've been friends since we've been here [at Mayo]....we sat down one day and without practicing or rehearsing, we just kinda put something together," said Robinson.

Growing up, Francois participated in church choirs and a capella groups. He says although his dad is tone-deaf, "music is universal...music is medicine."

"It speaks to a deeper part of the entire human element," he said. "Music for me is something that's like breathing, it's not something I think of just doing, it's something that's part of everyday life."

In the spotlight, or under the operating light, the "singing surgeon" has posted his way to internet stardom with several scrub-wearing a capella performances...leaving viewers around the world wishing they were due for a checkup.

