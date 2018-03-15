4 confirmed dead in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse, 9 injured

While most doctors try to prevent things from going viral, Doctor Elvis Francois and William Robinson, both third-year Orthopedic residents at Mayo Clinic in Rochester are doing just the opposite on social media.More >>
As the family of a man murdered Monday night wraps up the last day a customary, three day funeral tradition, they do so with a bit more clarity as to what happened that tragic night. We now know more about what allegedly happened Monday night and why two of the original suspects have been set free.More >>
A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area. The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main campus in the Miami area. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit. The Miami-Dade County fire chief says four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.More >>
The Hubbell House hosted with Mulligan stew as the main dish, with plenty of green inspired foods and beverages.More >>
The Minnesota Reading Corps and the Minnesota Math Corps are hiring tutors for 77 of the state's 87 counties.More >>
Triton's food supplier, "Taher" organized a cooking contest Thursday based off the television show "Chopped Junior."More >>
We love food, but certain foods do not love us back. It might be time to break up with them and go a different route. Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity affect millions of Americans, and doctors say a change in diet and nutrition can make a big difference in preventing the illnesses from getting worse.More >>
Lawmakers are clashing over a renewed attempt to increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at airports.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.More >>
A man who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.More >>
UPDATE: The four men behind bars for the shooting death of a Rochester man will appear in court for their arraignment at 2 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
