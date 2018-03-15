4 confirmed dead in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse, 9 injured - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

4 confirmed dead in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse, 9 injured

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
MIAMI, Fla. (KTTC) -

A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university's main campus in the Miami area. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

The Miami-Dade County fire chief says four people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian bridge in South Florida.

Fire Chief Dave Downey said at a news briefing Thursday evening that four deceased people had been found at the scene by first responders. He also says nine victims were removed "early on" and taken to hospitals. But he did not elaborate on their conditions.

He says "search and rescue mode" is continuing after nightfall.

Gov. Rick Scott also spoke to reporters, saying "everybody is working hard to make sure we rescue anyone who can be rescued." The Florida governor adds that an investigation will get to the bottom of "why this happened and what happened." He adds that if anyone had done anything wrong, "we will hold them accountable."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.