Minnesota Reading Corps, Minnesota Math Corps looking for tutors

By KTTC Newsroom
There's a hiring blitz underway for people who can teach Minnesota kids how to read or understand math.

The Minnesota Reading Corps and the Minnesota Math Corps are hiring tutors for 77 of the state's 87 counties.

They're looking for 1,400 literacy tutors and 300 math tutors.

They want to help every child learn to read by the end of third grade and be proficient in math by the end of eighth grade.

Those interested should call the toll-free number 866-859-2825.

35,000 kids will need help in the coming year.

