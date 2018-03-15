A new nutritional approach to type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease

We love food, but certain foods do not love us back. It might be time to break up with them and go a different route. Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity affect millions of Americans, and doctors say a change in diet and nutrition can make a big difference in preventing the illnesses from getting worse.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.More >>
Lawmakers are clashing over a renewed attempt to increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at airports.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton delivered his final State of the State Address to a joint session of the Minnesota legislature Wednesday evening.More >>
SECTION 1AA CHAMPIONSHIP: at mayo civic auditorium 7:00 3 BYRON (24-6) VS. 1 CALEDONIA (25-4) GIRLS BASKETBALL: CLASS A QUARTERFINALS: at williams arena HERITAGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-10) VS. 1 LYLE/PACELLI (29-1) 5 MENAHGA (30-0) VS. 4 MINNEOTA (25-4) STEPHEN-ARGYLE CENTRAL (27-3) VS. 2 MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL (28-2) SLEEPY EYE (26-4) VS. 3 ADA-BORUP (27-2) CLASS AA CONSOLATION BRACKET: at concordia university 6:00 BYRON (19-11) VS. 4 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (21...More >>
Lawmakers are clashing over a renewed attempt to increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at airports.More >>
UPDATE: The four men behind bars for the shooting death of a Rochester man will appear in court for their arraignment at 2 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
During the weeks and months leading up to the Super Bowl, $5.5 million dollars worth of investments were made statewide during the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.More >>
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a robber pepper sprayed two bank employees and fled on an ATV before sheriff's deputies tracked him down.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
UPDATE: The four men behind bars for the shooting death of a Rochester man will appear in court for their arraignment at 2 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a robber pepper sprayed two bank employees and fled on an ATV before sheriff's deputies tracked him down.More >>
A man who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
