Thursday Sports on Tap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Thursday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL:
SECTION 1AA CHAMPIONSHIP: at mayo civic auditorium 7:00

  • 3 BYRON (24-6) VS. 1 CALEDONIA (25-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL:
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS: at williams arena

  • HERITAGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-10) VS. 1 LYLE/PACELLI (29-1)
  • 5 MENAHGA (30-0) VS. 4 MINNEOTA (25-4)
  • STEPHEN-ARGYLE CENTRAL (27-3) VS. 2 MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL (28-2)
  • SLEEPY EYE (26-4) VS. 3 ADA-BORUP (27-2)

CLASS AA CONSOLATION BRACKET: at concordia university 6:00

  • BYRON (19-11) VS. 4 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (21-8)

CLASS AAA SEMIFINALS: at target center

  • 5 WILLMAR (26-2) VS. 1 ROBBINSDALE COOPER (27-2)
  • GRAND RAPIDS (22-7) VS. 2 NORTHFIELD (26-3)

CONSOLATION BRACKET: at concordia university

  • MANKATO WEST (21-8) VS. 3 HOLY ANGELS (25-5)

CLASS AAAA SEMIFINALS: at target center

  • 4 LAKEVILLE NORTH (25-5) VS. 1 EASTVIEW (30-0)
  • ROSEVILLE (23-7) VS. 2 HOPKINS (27-3)
     
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.