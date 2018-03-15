UPDATE: Four suspects to appear in court after fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester

UPDATE: The four men behind bars for the shooting death of a Rochester man will appear in court for their arraignment at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The criminal complaints are also expected to be released Thursday, which should offer more insight into what happened the night of the shooting.

One of the suspects, Deante Stanifer, was already scheduled to appear in court Thursday for unrelated charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to police, they don't have any reason to believe the victim knew any of the people who ultimately took his life.

Tuesday afternoon, police released information on a fourth suspect they took into custody Deante Stanifer, 24 of Rochester, who was with the three other men Monday night when the shot rang out but ran away in a different direction.

What police are still trying to figure out is what led up to the shooting.

Two of the suspects allegedly robbed the victim after shooting him, and police are considering that a motive.

However, during interviews, the suspects said a minor car crash led up to the confrontation.

All around, this is not the type of crime that Rochester police face often.

"There's no culpability on the side of the victim, there's nothing here that would indicate the victim did anything wrong other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Captain John Sherwin, with Rochester Police, said.

Now, this neighborhood is banding together and supporting one of their own.

The clear sign from neighbors is, the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf was a very friendly man, more than happy to help out others in his community.

People at the Hylands Apartments say that they've been making food for the victim's wife and kids, to support them during this immensely difficult time.

Also on Tuesday, friends and family gathered for the start of a three day, traditional, funeral ceremony.



PREVIOUS STORY: A man was killed Monday night in Northwest Rochester and now we know the names of the victim and the three people taken into custody.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the man who died was 40-year-old Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, of Rochester. Police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired with a man down.

When officers arrived, they found Naddf lying on the sidewalk unresponsive and not breathing. First responders tried to save his life, but was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.

Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin says that he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Three people were later arrested and booked into the Olmsted County Jail for Second Degree Murder. Those three are 25-year-old Eric Tyler Lee, 24-year-old Sao Yim Junior, and 23 year old Traequan Bamlounghong, all of Rochester.

Robbery is being looked at as a possible motive.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester on the 2800 block of Charles Court NW.

According to the Rochester Police Department, at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired with a man down.

When they arrived on scene they found an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk, not breathing.

First responders tried to save his life but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Captain John Sherwin says it appears he suffered at least one gunshot wound and there is evidence of at least one shot being fired.

Police say the investigation is in its infancy.

Police don't have details about a suspect.

Officers, K-9 teams and the State Patrol Helicopter are in the area looking for potential suspects.

"Obviously someone is on the run, we have someone that's shot and they're deceased, so someone is responsible for this" Sherwin said.