UPDATE: Four suspects to appear in court after fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester

UPDATE: The four men behind bars for the shooting death of a Rochester man will appear in court for their arraignment at 2 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.More >>
During the weeks and months leading up to the Super Bowl, $5.5 million dollars worth of investments were made statewide during the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.More >>
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a robber pepper sprayed two bank employees and fled on an ATV before sheriff's deputies tracked him down.More >>
A man who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.More >>
Polish prosecutors say American authorities are moving ahead with their request to extradite a 99-year-old Minnesota man to be tried on allegations he was involved in a World War II massacre of civilians.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
Throughout his speech, Governor Dayton made it clear that leaving office, with the state in financial security, is one of his main priorities. With Republicans controlling the legislature, its up to them how that works out.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester.More >>
A man who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
