Jim Bunner

Jim joined KTTC NewsCenter in late December, 2017 as a multimedia journalist based in our Austin newsroom.

Jim is a native of Kearney, Nebraska and began his broadcast career with K-WEST Radio in the town of Sidney, Nebraska. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, with majors in Spanish and Broadcasting, Jim went on to work in radio and TV in Nebraska, Colorado and southwest Minnesota. Some of Jim's best days in radio were getting to interview big name political people like future Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, MSNBC's Bill Press, Minnesota Senator Al Franken, Fox News' Lis Wiehl and newscaster Lisa Ling. All of that was before landing in the big media market of Phoenix, Arizona, writing and anchoring news for iHeart Media’s 24/7 News Source.

Jim had been with iHeart Media for three and a half years before joining KTTC-TV, writing national and state news stories, anchoring radio newscasts across the U.S. for iHeart Media, updating websites and social media, and supervising the newsroom for the Arizona desk. He also wrote, translated and evaluated stories in Spanish. Being fluent in Spanish and proficient in German and French, it’s easy to grasp that Jim loves to travel. He's been outside of the U.S. more than 15 times to eleven different foreign countries.